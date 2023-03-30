The Hounds of Sound at Wilberforce University step out at the Opening Day parade for the first time

CINCINNATI — The Hounds of Sound at Wilberforce University is just one of the dozens of marching bands taking part in the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

Not only is it the groups first time participating in the parade, but it's their first year as an organization, representing a group of historically Black colleges and universities.

Dr. Virgil Goodwine is the Director of Instrumental Music and Ensembles. He came to Wilberforce University to build the program, especially for those from nearby Cincinnati Public Schools.

"When I'm traveling around and I was recruiting I was just being honest with the programs that they looked up to. You will be the first of the program that some other students look up to," Goodwine said.

