'The future of our fans'; More than 30 kids get free tickets for their first NFL game

CINCINNATI — More than thirty kids got the chance to attend their first National Football League game on Sunday thanks to a Bengals super-fan.

“Without the kids becoming new fans, who's going to be there for us in later years?” said Anthony Brooks, known as Tony Da Tiger.

Brooks helped provide 34 free tickets to kids for Sunday’s game. He’s provided free games for 68 kids in total this season.

Brooks said the tickets are either donated by other fans or purchased directly for the kids.

“We bring them to the tailgate, let them have a good time,” he said.

Each child is also provided a personalized chain from Ron Boyle, creator of Flavor Chains.

“When (Brooks) started it last year, I offered to include a chain with the kid's name on it and their favorite player,” Boyle said.

77 children in total have received free tickets over the last two years.

To donate to the program, you can connect with Brooks on Twitter here.

To apply for your child, send Brooks their name, age and favorite player, as well as a short video of your child describing why they want to attend their first game.

"We're not getting any younger, that's for sure," Brooks said. "The young kids are the future of our fans."