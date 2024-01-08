Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'The future of our fans'; More than 30 kids get free tickets for their first NFL game

“Tony Da Tiger” has helped 77 kids attend their first NFL game over the course of two years
More than thirty kids got the chance to attend their first National Football League game on Sunday thanks to a Bengals super-fan.
Kids get free Bengals game
Posted at 11:57 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 23:57:29-05

CINCINNATI — More than thirty kids got the chance to attend their first National Football League game on Sunday thanks to a Bengals super-fan.

“Without the kids becoming new fans, who's going to be there for us in later years?” said Anthony Brooks, known as Tony Da Tiger.

Brooks helped provide 34 free tickets to kids for Sunday’s game. He’s provided free games for 68 kids in total this season.

Brooks said the tickets are either donated by other fans or purchased directly for the kids.

“We bring them to the tailgate, let them have a good time,” he said.

Each child is also provided a personalized chain from Ron Boyle, creator of Flavor Chains.

“When (Brooks) started it last year, I offered to include a chain with the kid's name on it and their favorite player,” Boyle said.

77 children in total have received free tickets over the last two years.

To donate to the program, you can connect with Brooks on Twitter here.

To apply for your child, send Brooks their name, age and favorite player, as well as a short video of your child describing why they want to attend their first game.

"We're not getting any younger, that's for sure," Brooks said. "The young kids are the future of our fans."

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
PD: 1 in custody after police respond to Sedamsville apartments for shots fired Top 9 things to look forward to in 2024 around the Tri-State Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old Latonia woman

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.