The Eras Tour concert film screening on Cincinnati Museum Center's Omnimax theater in December

CINCINNATI — The concert film of The Eras Tour will certainly be "bigger than the whole sky" when it takes over Cincinnati Museum Center's Omnimax Theater in December.

Swifties are encouraged to don their friendship bracelets and their favorite era outfit and head to Union Terminal early in December for the show.

The Eras Tour will screen at The Omnimax Theater in a limited showing that spans Dec. 8 through Dec. 10 and Dec. 15 through Dec. 17. Showtimes will be at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

The Robert D. Lindner Family Omnimax Theater typically airs documentaries and other educational fare, transporting visitors to beautiful lands ranging from the surface of Mars to the deep blue sea.

Films rotate roughly every four months, but the Cincinnati Museum Center said The Eras Tour is a special, limited showing.

Tickets, while a little pricier than a usual Omnimax show, are cleverly set: Adults will pay $19.89 per ticket while children's tickets will run $13.13.

Those tickets are on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.