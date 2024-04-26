The Christ Hospital's cooling caps aim to help cancer patients keep their hair after chemo

CINCINNATI — A Christ Hospital patient is giving back by expanding access to cool cap therapy for cancer patients.

Francie Pepper, 83, was diagnosed with cancer 3 years ago. Pepper used a new cooling cap technology during her chemotherapy treatment.

"It's very important for anyone during chemotherapy that wants to save their hair," Pepper said.

Rebecca Co, registered nurse at The Christ Hospital explained how it works.

"It freezes the hair follicles while chemotherapy is going to prevent the chemo from damaging those hair follicles,” Co said.

Pepper kept her hair — and her confidence.

"I feel that it's particularly important for women, because women who are bald are announcing to the world that they are sick and then they get questioned, can they do their jobs, can they not do their jobs," Pepper said.

Pepper said in some ways, Amma machines are unlike other cooling caps.

"What was different was, you didn't need a nurse. You could do it all by yourself. You didn't need help. The machine itself was simple to operate,” Pepper said.

It's also portable. Patients can walk around with it.

Pepper loved the cooling caps so much, she wanted others to experience it as well. She donated more than $100,000 dollars to be able to purchase more machines.

The Christ Hospital said they're the only hospital in the region to use the new technology.

Co said these caps can also make a huge difference for patients mentally.

"Still going out and spending time with their loved ones, and doing whatever they need to do in life and looking as normal as they can, feeling as normal as they can, still having their identity," Co said.

Thanks to Pepper's donation, The Christ Hospital was able to purchase three more Amma machines.

Pepper has since completed her chemotherapy treatment, so she no longer uses the cool caps, but she said she's thrilled that others can now experience it too.