The Black Family Reunion returns to the Queen City

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion is returning to the Queen City for a jam-packed weekend of celebration, history and activism.

Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion is in its 34th year. It's among the few gatherings of its kind left in the country and one of the most popular with more than 10,000 people expected to flock to the Tri-State from across the midwest.

The event is one of Cincinnati's largest family-focused events. It started Thursday with a job fair but the event officially kicks off Friday morning on Fountain Square with a breakfast featuring Iris Roley, a founding leader of the Cincinnati Black United Front, at 9 a.m.

For the first time this year, there will be a historic tour of black Cincinnati. There will also be a parade this weekend along with live music and a series of speakers including Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and Donnie McClurkin.

The Black Family Reunion was founded by Dr. Dorthy Height in 1989 after she heard a journalist say "the black family was becoming extinct."

The Black Family Reunion Executive Director Tracey Artis said the event is a massive occasion for families of all kinds to enjoy.

"It may be a grandmother raising her grandchildren. It may be two sisters raising their children together. My mom was a single mom of six but we're still a family," Artis said.

The Black Family Reunion runs through Sunday at Sawyer Point and other sites across the city.

You can find a detailed list of what to expect this weekend HERE.

READ MORE

Freedom Center to receive proceeds from minted Harriet Tubman coins, hoping to boost museum

Carl Westmoreland, Cincinnati Civil Rights activist, dead at 85

Making It Work: The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center