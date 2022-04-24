Teens seriously hurt in 3 wheeled roadster crash on I-275

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two teens were seriously hurt in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 in Union Township Saturday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 15-year old driver lost control of a 2020 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled autocycle he was operating at about 6:45 p.m. The roadster went off the right side of the road and hit a concrete wall before overturning. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

A 16-year old girl was riding as a passenger on the vehicle. She was wearing a seatbelt. Troopers said neither teen was wearing a helmet and both had serious injuries.

Union Township EMS took the victims to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment.

Troopers were investigating the crash.