CLEVES, Ohio — The first day of school for upperclassmen at Taylor High School marked a special milestone. This year's seniors will be the school's 100th graduating class.

"They're just a lot of fun," Principal Holly Simms said of the Class of 2026. "They want to be involved, they've come to ask for things and bring new traditions in, but to bring back some of the old traditions."

Simms said she has watched the senior class grow up throughout the years.

"These are also the students that were in kindergarten and opened this building, so they have a huge celebration because they've been here all 13 years that this building has been open," Simms said.

WATCH: We visited the campus to see how students and staff are preparing for this historic year

Taylor High School celebrates milestone as Class of 2026 becomes 100th graduating class

Signs celebrating the 100th class can be seen throughout the campus, including painted parking spots. Simms said the community and alumni will be involved in celebrations throughout the year.

"At homecoming this year ... we're having a firework and drone display at the end of it, we are having alumni choir events. We have a song being petitioned for us," Simms said.

This celebration means a lot to Zach Stackley, who is the athletic director at Taylor High School.

"A lot of my favorite memories come from just seeing the kids excel on the court or on the field," Stackley said.

Stackley said he makes a point to tell every student to make the most of their high school experience, either through sports or community service.

"Yes, I'm the athletic director, but I want to see you guys get involved from day one," Stackley said. "The more activities you can do, the better experience in high school that you're going to have."

Even though the 100th celebration recognizes the Class of 2026, Taylor High School is calling on all alumni to participate in festivities so they can be recognized for their dedication throughout the decades.

"We'd love for you to be part of the celebrations," said Simms.