Do you live in Ohio? Do you watch porn online? Your state legislature wants to see some ID.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans will need to bare it all in order to watch online pornography, now that the state's age verification requirement will go into effect on Tuesday.

With thousands of pages of policy reform, the state’s massive operating budget, which includes the porn changes, impacts everyone.

Immediate changes

You will need to submit your proof that you are an adult to watch internet pornography.

"We're gonna preserve and protect the innocence of our kids here in the state of Ohio," state Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) said.

Age verification would be done by submitting a photo of your state ID or by entering your personal information into a third-party system that will then run your details through other online or government databases — it could also use facial recognition technology, capturing photos of users. Companies would be penalized if they don't comply.

The provision states that an establishment primarily centered on explicit content and generating a significant amount of revenue from such content must comply with this law. However, others that host pornography may still be subject to the law.

News media organizations, as well as cable and streaming providers, have an explicit exemption. Williams said that this won't impact social media sites like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit.

Clevelander Mallory McMaster fears that data could be leaked. In 2024, hackers have stolen medical, financial, and legal data from at least hundreds of thousands of Ohioans at both the state and local levels. Many of the reported cyberattacks do not state how many consumers have been impacted.

"Creating a log of the pornography that we watch is not a direction that we want to go in as a country," McMaster said.

It's also likely that explicit video giant PornHub pulls out of providing content to Ohio. The company has removed some of its sites in states with age verification laws. As of publishing, they have pulled out of 17 states.

Another change taking effect Tuesday involves the driver’s license process.

Under state law prior to Sept. 30, 18-year-olds and older can simply apply for a license, bypassing the majority of training requirements, like classes. But soon, drivers under 21 will be required to complete the same training that minors do.

"Inexperience is really the number one killer," Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday. "It's the number one cause of crashes."

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s Tony Long warns that this policy could impact the economy, as 18- to 20-year-olds could be bumped out of the job market.

"One of the hardest things for the workforce is finding adequate transportation, so this adds to that," Long said.

Goes into law, but delayed results

Although it goes into law on Tuesday, you won’t see some budget provisions change for a few months, like with the state's income tax.

The state is moving to a 2.75% flat income tax, meaning the highest earners in the state, those making more than $100,000 a year, will no longer have to pay 3.5% in income tax, making them equal to the lower tax bracket.

This will be phased in over the next few years; however, those earning $100,000 or more will see the decreases reflected in their next filing period. The bracket will go from 3.5% to 3.125% in 2026 and down to 2.75% in tax year 2027.

"We are making Ohio more competitive, more open for business," House Finance Chair Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said.

This law also allowed the Cleveland Browns to receive $600 million in unclaimed funds for their new stadium in Brook Park.

The Governor's Merit Scholarship has been kept by the lawmakers, guaranteeing admission to a public university for each high school graduate in the top 10% of their graduating class. The students would also get $5,000 each year in financial aid.

However, new this year, the bill requires students to sign a "statement of commitment" to stay in Ohio for three years after graduation.

High-performing public schools will have the opportunity to gain some additional school funding. If a school earns a 4- or 5-star ranking on its report card, it becomes eligible for additional funding.

Won't be going into effect

A provision that changed the makeup of the state teachers’ retirement system board won’t go into effect on Tuesday. Currently, a Columbus court has temporarily blocked lawmakers from removing the majority of educators from the board.

"Right now with the educators on board, I know that decisions are made because they're really thinking about what's gonna happen not only to the future of others, but to their own future," retired teacher Mary Binegar said. "When you take that factor out of those decisions and it's made by people that have nothing to do with that system, then I think it's a whole different perspective."

A last-minute provision in the state budget changed the makeup of the board from seven elected teachers — five contributing and two retired — to three elected, after seats are phased out over several years. Two of the educator seats will be for active educators, and only one retiree seat will be available.

Republican leaders note that additional blocked provisions could take effect soon, as lawmakers continue to debate overriding the governor’s vetoes on school-related property tax items.

"We shouldn't be seeing these unanticipated, unexpected spikes in property taxes the way we are," Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said. "We need to fix the system."

