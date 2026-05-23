Taste of Cincinnati to end early Friday due to weather

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati will end at 9 p.m. Friday instead of 11 p.m. due to inclement weather.

"We are glad Gym Class Heroes were able to go on as scheduled, and look forward to the rest of the weekend proceeding as planned,” said Amy Fitzgibbons, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “We encourage people to come downtown to support our local business owners for one of their biggest weekends of the year!”



Saturday, May 23: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 24: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

More info: tasteofcincinnati.com [tasteofcincinnati.com]

The Cincinnati Chamber will continue to monitor weather forecasts throughout the weekend.