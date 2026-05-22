Blue Ash considers additional roundabouts, lane changes to improve road safety

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Additional roundabouts and condensed lanes could be coming soon to more Blue Ash roads.

In 2023, the city and its partners began working on the Safe Streets for All project. Through federal funding, the city began working on a comprehensive traffic study to find ways to make the roads safer.

City data shows that the number of car crashes has steadily increased from 2020 to 2024. During that same time, crashes resulting in injury or death jumped 40%.

Blue Ash Public Works Director Gordon Perry said the trend is concerning.

“Most of our hot spot areas are not surprising. They’re in our bigger, heavier traffic areas and they’re in our intersections," Perry said.

Perry said the study considered several factors, such as where crashes were happening, speed data and residents' worries.

WATCH: Hear why city officials believe roundabouts could be a good solution to bring down the number of crashes

Blue Ash eyes additional roundabouts for safer streets

More than 900 people took part in a survey for the project, most expressing concern over stretches on Kenwood Road.

“Speed is a big thing," Perry said.

To slow drivers down, Perry said the city may consider ideas like reducing lane widths and replacing some stoplights with roundabouts.

“We try to reduce the amount of decision-making that vehicles have to take," Perry said.

There are already six roundabouts in the city.

In 2023, one was added at the intersection of Plainfield and Hunt Roads. Since it was installed, the number of crashes resulting in injury dropped about 75%.

While the data suggests it's working, some drivers are split on how they feel about them.

Some, like Brie Anneken, said they believe the roundabouts are a great solution to traffic.

“It creates a system where we’re continuously going, rather than anyone at any point stopping, and then waiting, and then going," Anneken said.

Others, like Aija Alford, said they think the roundabouts cause too much confusion.

“I think a light would be a little more efficient than a roundabout, because most people don’t know how to use the roundabouts," Alford said.

Perry said the city is working to address some of the confusion drivers have at roundabouts, like adding more signage.

The city is also hoping to make things safer for pedestrians by improving crosswalks and reducing speed limits.

These changes aren't happening yet. Perry said the city will apply for the implementation grant through the federal program soon.

Money from the grant would be used on some safety changes on the road and would allow for supplemental studies to be done in other parts of the city.

Perry said they hope to find out if they receive the grant before the end of the year.