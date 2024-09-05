Taste of Belgium shutters two more locations after 'sales did not meet expectations'

CINCINNATI — Taste of Belgium has officially closed two more locations in the Greater Cincinnati area, according to an announcement from the company on Wednesday.

Both the Crestview Hills and Fields Ertel locations have been closed, the business announced on social media.

"Unfortunately, over time, sales did not meet expectations at these bistros and we made the difficult decision to close," says the announcement.

Taste of Belgium still has locations in Over-the-Rhine, Rookwood, The Banks, Findlay Market and two locations in the Dayton area.

The closure of the Fields Ertel location in Mason has happened just months after it re-opened following remodeling. Taste of Belgium announced the location had re-opened its doors on May 17. The Crestview Hills location was also recently remodeled and re-opened earlier this year.

In May, Taste of Belgium announced it was closing three locations: Kenwood, Liberty Center and Clifton.

"We've learned so much this last year about the neighborhoods we serve, where our customers want us to be and how critical it is that we focus on our Belgian-inspired and locally infused culinary experience”, said Jean-François Flechet, founder of Taste of Belgium, in an email in May.

A new Clifton-area Taste of Belgium will reopen later this year as a re-imagined "student edition" concept, the company announced.

Similarly, fans near the Mason area were redirected to the Fields Ertel Taste of Belgium spot after the Liberty Center location closed. The business called it a "consolidation move" in an announcement about the return of the Fields Ertel space.