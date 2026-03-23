Taste of Belgium offering free lemon pound cake waffles in honor of Afroman's trial win

CINCINNATI — It might not be "mama's lemon pound cake," but Taste of Belgium is celebrating Afroman's Adams County trial win with their own lemon pound cake waffles this week.

The local restaurant chain announced it will host "Lemon Poundcake Waffle Day" at its Rookwood and The Banks locations on Wednesday, March 25, in honor of the Afroman song that sparked a lawsuit and civil trial that captivated the country.

Last week, an Adams County jury sided with the rapper — whose legal name is Joseph Foreman — after Adams County sheriff's deputies claimed he used their likenesses without permission in the "Lemon Pound Cake" music video (and subsequent videos) after they executed a search warrant at his home in August 2022.

One of the clips used in the video shows one deputy stopping during the search to look at a lemon pound cake in Afroman's kitchen.

"It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun, and cut him a slice (of what? Of what?) lemon pound cake," the song says.

Taste of Belgium said the first 100 people to come into either location rocking an afro of their own will get a lemon pound cake waffle for free. Additionally, any first responder who arrives in uniform will also receive a free waffle.

"We got a kick out of the whole Afroman moment," Jean-François Flechet, founder of Taste of Belgium, said in a release. "He’s from Ohio, we love celebrating local victories, and we’ll always root for the underdog. Plus, if we’re being honest, 'Lemon Poundcake Waffle' was just too fun not to do."

The promotion runs all day Wednesday at both locations while supplies last.