'Huge headache' | Little Miami Schools looks to fill bus driver shortage amid parent concerns

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — It's been a waiting game for Little Miami Schools parents.

As the district works to fill six open transportation-related positions, parents have been left waiting in long pick-up lines and wondering if their child's bus will come.

In the past month, Little Miami Schools said there have been 20 bus cancellations tied to driver shortages.

Roughly 5,700 students from neighborhoods around the district qualify for transportation, though the number who rely on buses daily varies.

Parents say the problem has gotten worse in recent months. Many told WCPO they typically receive the notification of their child's bus route being canceled either the night before or the morning of.

Little Miami Parent

"You wait in the evening to get the email. Are you going to be the lottery system today? Are you gonna be the one that has to try to get your kids to school tomorrow?" Amy Ryan, a Little Miami Schools parent, said.

Ryan said her family has dealt with cancellations a handful of times, but other families face them far more often.

"It's hectic, you know, luckily my kids only happened a handful of times, but other parents, it happens like every other week," Ryan said.

WATCH: Little Miami bus cancellations frustrate parents

District cancels bus routes due to lack of drivers

Some parents have had to call off work to get their kids to and from school, while others scramble to make last-minute arrangements.

"What do you do? It's either that or you keep your kid home from school, which I wouldn't wanna do. I mean, education is important," Ryan said.

And parents aren't the only ones feeling the effects. Rosie Janis, a local babysitter in the area, said she's experienced it too.

"It's a huge headache because (parents are) supposed to be at work, then you have to find transportation for their kids, or the street gets together and carpools, and that's not convenient," Janis said.

Janis said the district needs to find a lasting solution.

"They need to fix the problem. Find someone that can do these routes, right," Janis said.

School leaders say the challenge is not unique to Little Miami Schools. Districts across the country are struggling to recruit and retain transportation staff.

Little Miami Schools is working to address the shortage and recently held a job fair for these and other positions.

Individuals interested in becoming a bus driver with Little Miami Schools can view openings and apply online through the employment page here.