Sycamore High School grad dies in Indiana lake

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A 2021 Sycamore High School grad was one of the two Indiana University students who died at a lake in Monroe County, Indiana over the weekend.

The bodies of Aryan Vaidya, 20 and fellow student Siddhant Shah, 19, were recovered around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in an area east of Paynetown Marina at Monroe Lake.

The two were boating with friends on the lake Saturday when the group decided to take a swim, investigators said.

Vaidya and Shah never resurfaced. Their friends tried to rescue them but were unsuccessful.

After two days of searching, divers found their bodies 18 feet below the surface, investigators said.

Both men were students in the Kelley School of Business, according to the university.

"Our deepest sympathies go to their families during this most difficult time," the university said in a press release. "Support resources and counseling services continue to be available to IU students through the Division of Student Affairs."

WRTV contributed to the reporting in this article

