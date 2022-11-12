Watch Now
Suspect still at large after a hit-and-run that hospitalized a pedestrian

Posted at 7:29 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 07:36:34-05

GREEN TWP., Ohio — One man remains in serious condition after a hit-and-run around 2 A.M. this morning, according to Police.

The 23-year-old was immediately transported by the Green Township Life Squad from the intersection of Neeb Road and Wynnburne Avenue, where the collision occurred.

The vehicle that fled the scene is yet to be located. It is described as a white sedan with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is encouraged to call Green Township Police (513-574-0007).

