'Support us' | Madeira businesses feel strain as road construction projects intensify

MADEIRA, Ohio — Construction on multiple roads in Madeira is ramping up as crews continue to work on safety improvement projects.

For years, the city has been in the process of installing a new water main and adding safety features on Camargo Road between Miami and Euclid Avenues. The project also calls for new sidewalks and street resurfacing.

As the final phase of the project begins, traffic on Camargo Road has been reduced to one lane with no access from Miami Avenue. Construction is expected to last until November.

For business owners along Camargo Road, it's creating a bit of a headache.

Allison Hines, a chef at Bailey Family Catering, said it's deterring people from stopping in.

“It has been very, very frustrating," Hines said.

WATCH: Business owners along Camargo Road share how ongoing construction is impacting their businesses

Construction projects in Madeira disrupt local businesses

DeAnna Bailey-Sanchez, who owns the store, said they only had five customers on Wednesday after 12 hours of being open.

“It gets complicated and it’s not very easy for the general public to understand that they’re allowed to come here," Bailey-Sanchez said.

It's not the only project ongoing, as road and sidewalk reconstruction on Miami Avenue has reduced that road to two lanes from Euclid to Camargo.

Officials said that project will likely continue into next year.

Down the road at Ali's Bar and Grill, owner Alison Tepe-Guy said she's also seen the impact.

“Some people have said ‘we’ll see you when it’s done’ and that’s a tough one," Tepe-Guy said.

She said it's created anxiety about ensuring sales can stay consistent.

Tepe-Guy said she understands both projects are needed in the city, but she said local businesses need more support from residents.

"It’s not sustainable," Tepe-Guy said.

City Manager Mike Norton-Smith said he understands the concerns from business owners.

"We're trying to really make enhancements so this is a once-in-a-generation type project," Norton-Smith said.

While having two big projects happen at the same time may be frustrating, Norton-Smith said there's a reason for that.

He said the biggest reason is that the city received outside funding from different sources for the project.

"Free money comes with strings and, unfortunately, one of the strings we're dealing with is deadlines," Norton-Smith said.

He said the city is actively trying to help local businesses and drivers.

Both city leaders and business owners are urging residents to do the same.

"Support us," Tepe-Guy said. "We need it."

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