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Multiple lanes of I-71 shut down as flooding hits Cincinnati area

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OHGO
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NORWOOD, Ohio — Multiple lanes of Interstate-71 are shut down Friday evening as the Cincinnati area sees flooding pour in.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hamilton and Clermont counties until 9 p.m. Friday.

All lanes are closed on I-71 South beyond Ridge and Kennedy avenues. All lanes are also shut down on I-71 North at the Norwood Lateral because of the flooding.

The City of Cincinnati put out an alert encouraging residents to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel.

Our 9 First Warning Radar is estimating 4 inches of rain has fallen in Oakley.

Images and videos sent to WCPO show flooding in the Hyde Park neighborhood and throughout Norwood.

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WCPO is continuing to monitor the flooding and will keep this story updated.

FC Cincinnati Weekly

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