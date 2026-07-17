Multiple lanes of I-71 shut down as flooding hits Cincinnati area

NORWOOD, Ohio — Multiple lanes of Interstate-71 are shut down Friday evening as the Cincinnati area sees flooding pour in.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hamilton and Clermont counties until 9 p.m. Friday.
All lanes are closed on I-71 South beyond Ridge and Kennedy avenues. All lanes are also shut down on I-71 North at the Norwood Lateral because of the flooding.
The City of Cincinnati put out an alert encouraging residents to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel.
Urgent #CincyAlert: Due to dangerous flash flooding, residents are encouraged to stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel.— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) July 17, 2026
Our 9 First Warning Radar is estimating 4 inches of rain has fallen in Oakley.
Images and videos sent to WCPO show flooding in the Hyde Park neighborhood and throughout Norwood.
WCPO is continuing to monitor the flooding and will keep this story updated.