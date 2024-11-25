Sunday marks the start of a massive Thanksgiving travel week

HEBRON, Ky. — The busy Thanksgiving travel week kicked off Sunday, as people began to make their way in or out of the Tri-State ahead of the holiday.

"So it was just easier to, kind of, do it on a weekend and get myself in and settled before all the holiday madness starts," said Katie Good, who's visiting her parents in Cincinnati.

WCPO reported that CVG projected more than 210,000 passengers for Thanksgiving travel. The airport stated that there would be a 4% increase in the number of travelers seen in 2023.

The travel began to pick up Sunday evening, as flights landed at the Northern Kentucky airport, reuniting families, friends, and loved ones.

“We just came from Miami to visit family in Cincinnati," said David Schwart, who arrived Sunday with his wife and daughters.

There were also travelers getting home back to Cincinnati, including Bengals Wide Receiver Andrei Iosivas, who told WCPO he enjoyed the team's bye week.

“It's great, we were just in Miami, just chilling, getting some sun, and then I went to Princeton, my alma mater, for the weekend," said Iosivas.

WCPO 9 News Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas speaking with WCPO at CVG

Many were thinking ahead to their return trips, with a possibility of snow at the end of the week.

​"I'm a little worried about my flight back on Saturday, and everyone else probably going back to where they're going. But I think it should be ok and I gave myself enough time," said Katie Good

As early travelers got to their destinations at the beginning of the week, they shared tips for those who hadn't hit the roads or taken off just yet, including a Cincinnati Bengal.

“Just make sure you’re at least an hour before your flight, 'cause you know that TSA can get backed up, yeah I would say at the very least an hour before," said Andrei Iosivas.

A CVG spokesperson told WCPO that she recommends arriving two or three hours before your flight.