Summer Adventures: New trail to explore in Dearborn County is a 'hidden gem'

GUILFORD, Ind. — The end of the school year and start to summer means that many of you are now looking for things to do with the kids. I'm taking you to family friendly stops that are within 1 hour of Cincinnati... so let's go explore!

Place: Rullman Wildlife Refuge in Dearborn County

Address: 19322 Turkey Point Rd, Guilford, IN

Reason: 2 mile wooded trail

Bonus: Disc Golf Course 4 miles away

Dearborn County Parks boasts five fantastic parks, each with something for the family to enjoy. Rullman Wildlife Refuge has one of the newest features, a 2-mile hiking trail.

Jennifer Ketchmark Red Elk Trail



You'll see the two entrances to the trail when you leave the parking lot. You can take either, but I'd recommend the path to the right as it goes through the numbered markers starting at 1. If you go in the left entrance, you'll go around the pond first.

"You can fish in the pond as long as you have your permit," said Parks Director Roy Calvert.

WCPO Rullman Wildlife Refuge



You immediately dip into the woods and the path is easy to see, much of it covered in fallen pine needles. As expected, it's not perfectly smooth, even large wheeled strollers would bump around too much. You'll go up and down small elevation changes and around plenty of turns. It's a true hiking trail with roots from time to time, so watch your step.

Jennifer Ketchmark Red Elk Trail



There's even a bridge at one point, which was built by a local youth group.

Jennifer Ketchmark Red Elk Trail



But this isn't the only park you can checkout in the area.

"County Farm is a fantastic park, a hidden gem, a lot of people don't know that Dearborn County has a disc golf course. It's a fantastic challenging course and it's right here on County Farm Road," said Roy Calvert.

Jennifer Ketchmark County Farm Park

