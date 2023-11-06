St. Xavier students will be automatically admitted to Xavier University as part of new agreement

CINCINNATI — St. Xavier High School students will be automatically admitted to Xavier University if they so choose beginning in 2024.

The two schools announced on Monday the new "'direct admission" program, starting with the class of 2024.

St. X students will be guaranteed a spot at XU assuming they graduate, are in good disciplinary standing and submit their required application materials by the fall of their senior year.

On top of that, each St. X student will be awarded a newly funded annual $1,831 merit scholarship award. Each school was founded in 1831.

“We are blessed to have such a wonderful connection through our Jesuit history,” said Xavier President Colleen Hanycz in a press release. “This agreement offers the young men at St. Xavier High School an opportunity to continue their Jesuit tradition through college. Guided by Jesuit values and through our very long histories together, we know St. X students to be young men of rigorous academic preparation who show care in their support of each other and those around them. Their focus on the ‘Graduate at Graduation’ ensures that the young men are open to growth, intellectually competent, loving, faithful, and committed to doing justice.”

“This is a historic agreement, providing each and every St. X graduate with the immediate opportunity for an excellent college path, including scholarship dollars to support their next step. It offers another fantastic opportunity for our students,” said President of St. Xavier High School Tim Reilly in a press release. “It is a testament to the hard work that each of our students puts forward academically, spiritually, and morally, every day through their high school efforts.”

Xavier said it saw a record number of applications for admission this past year with more than 16,000 applicants. St. X had 1,361 students enrolled in the 2023 school year. Xavier University had just under 5,000 undergraduate students enrolled this past year, and according to US News & World Report, the university's acceptance rate is 84%.

Xavier University's base tuition starts at $23,948 per semester. St. Xavier's base school year tuition is not listed on its website, but multiple financial aid options are offered. An archived version of St. Xavier's website from 2016 lists annual tuition starting at $13,320.