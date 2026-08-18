CINCINNATI — Nearly two weeks after St. Francis Seraph Principal Gineen Enneking called on Cincinnati city officials to deal with the public defecation, drug use and violence around the school, students have started the school year, and Enneking is pledging to do whatever is necessary to prepare those students for the world.

Enneking told us staff would begin the year with all tools necessary to provide a high-quality education for students, and they would supplement staff with additional resources depending on need.

For example, Enneking said they have a social worker on site four days a week, a security director in the school five days a week, they work closely with Cincinnati Police every day and they've implemented support programs for fifth through seventh graders called Healthy Visions.

WATCH: We revisit St. Francis Seraph as a new school year begins

St. Francis Seraph School officials pledge quality education despite surrounding crime

"Which is a program about self-regulation, social-emotional learning, how to make good choices," she said.

In addition to the on-site staff and programs, Enneking said they're establishing partnerships with outside groups like Mount St. Joseph's parent academy, Summit Country Day and the Lions Club for a well-rounded student experience.

We showed you an example of an outside partner, former Cincinnati Police Officer Andre Ewing, giving a gun safety presentation to third graders last school year.

"If there is a need, whether it is something that happened in the school or in the community, it doesn't matter; we'll try to meet those needs and pull in those resources.

Enneking encouraged any group that feels they can provide support or additional experience to her students to reach out to her directly by email or call the school.

"My passion is for these students," she said. "I want them to grow. I want them to learn. I want them to feel safe."