Spring in Our Steps reimagines Cincinnati stairways as community spaces

CINCINNATI, Ohio. — A local organization is working to transform neglected stairways and alleys into welcoming public spaces, with plans for an edible orchard at the Fig Alley Steps.

Spring in Our Steps focuses on improving Cincinnati’s public stairways through projects that include public art, cleanup efforts and green spaces.

“We have about 360,” said Christian Huelsman, executive director of Spring in Our Steps, referring to the city’s stairways. “A lot are overgrown. We see the opportunity to be active stewards in a space like this in a very unique way through an orchard.”

The Fig Alley project has taken years of planning, including securing a lease and preparing the site for planting.

For Ella Schultian, an intern with the organization who studies urban planning, seeing the project move closer to reality has been especially rewarding.

“I've been interning with Spring in Our Steps for almost a year,” Schultian said. “Just being able to see this project kind of come to physical fruition is amazing to see.”

Looking ahead, the organization plans to continue preparing the site, managing invasive plants and developing the orchard. Huelsman said the goal is to begin planting after the site is ready, with the winter months providing an opportunity to finalize plans and prepare for early spring work.

The project is part of a broader effort to make Cincinnati’s public spaces more accessible, inviting and useful for the neighborhoods around them — one stairway at a time.