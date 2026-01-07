Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound I-75 completely blocked north of I-74 by overturned semi

CINCINNATI — All southbound lanes of I-75 are completely blocked north of the I-74 exit by an overturned semi truck.

The truck's cab appeared to have collided with the barrier wall between the southbound and northbound lanes, and the truck's trailer was lying on its side in the roadway after the crash.

The leftmost lane on I-75's northbound side was also blocked for a bit for a fire truck responding to the crash.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, the crash has only caused minor injuries, but officials did not say how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic on the southbound side of I-75 has backed up past the Norwood Lateral as crews work to clear the wreck.

