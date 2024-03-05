Some Norwood Lateral work begin this week, full closures begin Sunday

CINCINNATI — Some road work preparations on the Norwood Lateral will begin this week, starting Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Starting Wednesday, the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral, also known as State Route 562, will be impacted as ODOT begins preparations for the lateral's bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing project.

The eastbound lanes will experience single-lane closures this week as crews prepare to begin the project. While no work is scheduled to begin during the daytime hours of the week, traffic restrictions may still happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while crews set up work zones.

WCPO

At least one lane will remain open at all times, ODOT said.

There will also be lane closures Wednesday through Friday on Reading and Paddock roads between the east and westbound entrance ramps to the Lateral and on Ross Road under the Lateral. Those traffic restrictions will happen between 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Sunday, March 10, all eastbound lanes on the Norwood Lateral will be closed during the night and will remain closed for 80 days.

WCPO

After that's completed, crews will move to the westbound lanes, which will then close for 80 more days. In total, lane closures on the Norwood Lateral is projected to span 160 days — meaning closures of some kind could last through the summer and into August.

During the closure, southbound I-75 traffic to SR-562 will detour by way of Fort Washington Way and I-71 north. Northbound I-75 drivers will be detoured to SR-126 or Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and I-71.

ODOT Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller explained the meat of the project involves rehabbing three bridge structures that makeup the lanes of the lateral.

“We’re going to be doing things like replacing the joints, the barriers, the bearings, concrete work will be done, new steel is going to be installed,” Fuller said. “So there’s pretty much every component of each one of those structures will be repaired.”

Fuller said the full closure of the Lateral is important to maintain safety for crews while they work on the roadway, which has seen more than 700 crashes since 2019, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We have a minimum lane width we have to be able to maintain safely through the construction zone and allow for the contractors to be on their side of the barrier and also have traffic flowing through,” Fuller said. “We cannot meet the design standards we have in place so it’s really simply, we have no choice but to close it.”

Once the bridge work is complete, Fuller said the entire stretch will be repaved.