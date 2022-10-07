Sold-out Queen Bee half-marathon will shut down roads around Cincy this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Queen Bee Half Marathon is back and is already sold out.

About 4,500 runners will hit the pavement Saturday morning for the female led race. The half marathon starts at 7:30 and the 4-mile race starts at 8:00.

The half marathon winds through numerous neighborhoods including Walnut Hills, Hyde Park and the East End. The course now ends with a large party at Sawyer Point.

Plan for road closures in Downtown Cincinnati and in the communities along the route. See the full course map here: