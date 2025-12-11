Meet GoodMaps, the app that makes traveling through CVG more accessible

HEBRON, Ky. — GoodMaps, an app that helps people navigate through indoor spaces, is now active at CVG.

The app has tools to help those who are visually impaired or hard of hearing, wheelchair users and people who speak different languages.

"GoodMaps offers a very simple solution to help navigate those individuals around a very complex, strategic environment, such as an airport," said CVG Chief Innovation Officer Brian Cobb.

I spent the day learning how the app works and spoke with Kevin Kline, a GoodMaps representative.

"I'm a blind individual who lost vision about seven years ago," Kline said.

This app makes CVG airport more accessible

Kline said it's important for him to have tools to keep him moving in the right direction.

"I can get turned around quite easily, so making sure I'm going to the right place is crucial," Kline said.

Kline took members of the media on a walk-through of the airport to show how GoodMaps works.

He put in different destinations, like the restroom or one of the check-in kiosks. The app allows you to pick from dozens of different spots in the airport, on both sides of security.

For the visually impaired, the app shouts commands, like where to turn and how far your destination is. For those who have trouble hearing, the app has written commands on the screen and shows your distance from your destination.

"When it said the 'slight left' and 'slight right,' it's actually vibrating as well to keep me on the right path," Kline said.

It also utilizes the front camera to see where you're going and what may be in the way.

"This is getting you within three feet 100% of the time and knows your position within 30 centimeters," Kline said.

You can learn more about the tool on GoodMaps' website.