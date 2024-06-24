Four Skyline Chili locations to serve breakfast

CINCINNATI — Several Skyline Chili locations in the Tri-State will now be serving breakfast.

There are at least four locations that are making the switch:



254 E. Fourth St., Downtown

440 Ohio Pike, Cherry Grove

10429 Harrison Ave., Harrison

10640 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland

The Cherry Grove, Harrison and Loveland locations will be serving breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every day. The downtown location will only offer its breakfast menu Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

This change comes a couple of weeks after the Skyline in Cherry Grove held a 'breakfast test' to try out the menu.

The store opened four hours early to let people try some of its unique breakfast options.

The Skyline at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was the only location to serve breakfast until now.

It is unknown if other locations will start to serve breakfast in the future.

To learn more about Skyline Chili and to look at their daily menu, click here.