CINCINNATI — You may drive by the Silverton Train Station and Museum without thinking much of it.

Just off the train tracks in the village, the replica station serves as a museum of the village's history.

Since 1976, each piece of memorabilia inside has been donated by members of the community.

The museum is run by volunteers like Kay Briggs.

“This building really reflects a lot of different ages and people who have been involved in the neighborhood over many, many years," Briggs said.

WATCH: Take a look inside Silverton’s historic train station and hear why volunteers say preserving its history matters.

Silverton Train Station & Museum celebrates 50 years of preserving the village’s history

There’s a lot of history on the walls inside, from decades-old news stories and past village leaders to old police uniforms.

Briggs said the station serves as a dedication to community members who came before her and others.

“It’s not just about the train station but the beginning of our community from the early 1700s," Briggs said.

This Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., the village will celebrate 50 years of the station's existence.

Briggs said the celebration includes food and conversations about the village's history. There will also be a drum line performance from members of the Ken Anderson Alliance, a local nonprofit that serves as a day program for adults with disabilities.

Village Councilman Don Kincaid said the celebration is about being proud of their community.

“That little bit of pride can promote more interest and support than you can realize to others, especially to the younger generation," Kincaid said.

For Briggs, it's not just about preserving the past, but also about passing the love for history onto the next generation.

“It’s about generations of generations of people following up on those before them and making things better and building on what was already created," Briggs said.

If you can't make it for the 50-year celebration, Briggs said the station is also open from 2 to 5 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday of the month.