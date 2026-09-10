A nearly $800 million attraction is coming to Northern Kentucky — bringing amusement-style features, a new museum, a hotel and potentially thousands of jobs to Boone County.

Boone County leaders say the project, called Liberty Forge Adventures, is expected to be a family-focused destination with a patriotic theme.

The development is being planned around the nation’s 250th birthday, with a focus on freedom and patriotism.

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore told WCPO, “I hear that there is a patriotic type theme, that this is centered around America’s 250th birthday — building an attraction that really focuses on freedom, patriotism and things of that nature.” The project is expected to include a museum, hotel and other amenities, with a target opening around 2030.

WATCH: Nearly $800M attraction planned for Northern Kentucky

Building up Boone County: Nearly $800M attraction planned for Northern Kentucky

The price tag?

Nearly $800 million.

Moore says the Kentucky State Board has approved incentives for the project, allowing Liberty Forge Adventures and its development team — which includes some former Disney Imagineers — to move forward with plans to break ground next spring.

The state incentive is valued at nearly $200 million in tax credits.

Liberty Forge Adventures President Brian Berger says the incentive comes in the form of a sales-tax rebate that is evaluated by the state.

“When you have a state incentive, that's not free money," Berger said. "That is a sales tax rebate that comes in, but that is evaluated by the state to determine that if that's extended to help the development, that those resources will be returned to the state.”

Planning is still in the early stages, so there are no renderings yet — and an exact location has not been released.

But leaders say the attraction will have an amusement-park-type feel, with features including fountains, flagpoles and walkable open spaces designed for families.

The development is also expected to create roughly 900 full-time jobs and 1,000 part-time positions.

Berger says the goal is to create a destination that builds on Boone County's existing tourism and business growth.

“It’s family focused, family friendly, year-round destination.” Berger says the heart of the project is about helping the community.

“Our heart is really to help.”

Construction is expected to begin next spring, with the attraction targeted for completion around 2030.