Sheriff: Two injured following shooting near State Route 128 in Whitewater Twp.

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were injured after a shooting near State Route 128 early Sunday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:36 a.m., deputies responded to the 5100 block of State Route 128 for a report of two people shot. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were found with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at (513) 586-5533, or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.