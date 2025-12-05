Sheriff: Man shoots his sister after domestic dispute in Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — A man shot his sister after a domestic dispute early Friday morning in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the home in the 6800 block of Stoll Road at around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

When they got there, deputies determined that a domestic argument had happened and following that, a 58-year-old man shot his sister.

The woman has been taken to the hospital where she is currently stable, the sheriff's office said. They did not say where she was shot or whether the injury is serious.

The man, identified as Troy Hood, has been charged with felonious assault, using weapons while intoxicated and assault.