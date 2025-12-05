Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff: Man shoots his sister after domestic dispute in Silverton

Silverton domestic shooting
Dwayne Slavey
Silverton domestic shooting
Posted

SILVERTON, Ohio — A man shot his sister after a domestic dispute early Friday morning in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the home in the 6800 block of Stoll Road at around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

When they got there, deputies determined that a domestic argument had happened and following that, a 58-year-old man shot his sister.

The woman has been taken to the hospital where she is currently stable, the sheriff's office said. They did not say where she was shot or whether the injury is serious.

The man, identified as Troy Hood, has been charged with felonious assault, using weapons while intoxicated and assault.

Morning Rush

More local news:
$4 billion Amazon data center proposal in Wilmington advances to next stage Anderson football team completes season as Division II state runner-up High school seniors to get scholarships for new HVAC pathway program

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today