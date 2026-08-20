Sheriff: Body recovered from Great Miami River in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Great Miami River Thursday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 11:42 a.m., police received a call from an individual claiming to have seen a body in the Great Miami River near the dam in Hamilton, police said.

Members of the Butler County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Services Team responded to the scene and recovered the body.

Following the recovery, the body was turned over to the Butler County Coroner's Office. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Butler County Sheriff Jones said the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of moving water.

"Never underestimate the power of moving water," Sheriff Jones said. "The river may look calm on the surface, but strong currents and undertows can quickly pull a person under and make it extremely difficult to recover. If you are going to be in or around the river, always wear a properly fitted life jacket. It can save your life."

This is an ongoing investigation.