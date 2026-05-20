Sheriff: 3 people rescued from vehicle in creek

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are safe and being evaluated by medical personnel after they were trapped in a vehicle in water, according to the Ripley County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said crews were on scene on South County Road 400 West near Holton, Ind. to rescue three people in a vehicle in the North Fork of Graham Creek. The sheriff's office said the three people were communicating with first responders during the rescue.

Multiple agencies were called to help with the rescue, and first responders asked citizens to stay clear of the area while rescue efforts were underway.

The sheriff's office said everyone was safely rescued as of 10:14 a.m.