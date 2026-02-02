Sheriff: 2 found dead in Pendleton County in suspected murder-suicide

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police were investigating at a home in Pendleton County for hours overnight and into Monday morning.

KSP troopers at the scene had a home on Hogg Ridge Road in Williamstown taped off for several hours while the investigation was underway.

A spokesperson with the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office told us deputies responded to the home for a welfare check at around 11:18 p.m. Sunday night. Deputies then found a woman and man dead, the spokesperson told us.

The spokesperson said deputies then handed the investigation over to Kentucky State Police, but said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

KSP investigators were at the scene until just before 5 a.m. Monday morning.

KSP said they were investigating a domestic violence incident at the home, but did not say whether anyone inside the home was hurt or taken to a hospital. They did tell us there is no threat to public safety in the surrounding community.

Investigators have not yet released the identities of the two people found dead.

Officials told us they would release more information later Monday morning. We will update this story as new information becomes available.