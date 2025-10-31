12-year-old missing from Pike County since Thursday night

BEAVER, Ohio — A 12-year-old girl is missing in Pike County, and an alert has been issued for Pike, Adams, Highland, Jackson, Ross and Scioto counties, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General's office.

The Attorney General's office says 12-year-old Autumn Ward was last seen near the post office in Beaver, Ohio at around 7:20 p.m. Thursday night. As of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, she was still missing, Pike County dispatchers told me.

Ward stands roughly 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 135 pounds; she has brown hair and was last seen wearing an Ohio State hoodie, a pink shirt, light gray pants and cowgirl boots.

The notice from the AG's office says law enforcement is concerned for her safety, but they haven't said exactly why.

Anyone who may know Ward's whereabouts should contact 911 or call the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740.947.2111, Ext. 1.