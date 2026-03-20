Sharon Lake reopens after largest improvement project in Great Parks history

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Sharon Lake is back and better than ever.

After nearly two years, Sharon Lake has re-opened to the public equipped with new boardwalks, expanded wetlands, a new and accessible kayak launch, trail improvements and new parking areas.

Great Parks of Hamilton County held a ribbon cutting event Thursday to celebrate the lake's official reopening.

Great Parks drained Sharon Lake in April 2024, kicking off a project that had been in the works since 2017.

The 35-acre lake is now re-filled and re-equipped to become home to a variety of flora and fauna at the park — partially because it's bigger than ever. Great Parks said it has doubled the lake's wetland habitat area, to provide an even better environment for the birds, fish, plants and microscopic organisms that will live there.

"A majority of the work, you don't see — which is underwater," said Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter. "However, that's the beauty of it because the lake is now healthier. We've already seen wildlife return and we're just happy to be here today to celebrate."

Draining the lake was crucial to mitigate years of sediment accumulation and excess nutrients that had entered it, Great Parks said. Aggressive aquatic vegetation had also reached the point of threatening recreational activities and some aquatic habitats.

New boardwalks will let visitors get an up-close look at those expanded wetlands as well.

A new floating kayak launch is also now open to the public, just in time for spring. Visitors can bring their own kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and canoes to launch from the dock and enjoy Sharon Lake from a different vantage point; the park will have rental services available this summer, once a new, temporary boathouse at the Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge opens.

Also new to the park are benches, parking areas and native planting spots near the lake that will help manage rainwater. The shared-use trail around Sharon Lake has also re-opened.

The improvements to Sharon Woods overall are not yet done, however. Great Parks still plans to add fishing piers in the coming weeks — although they said fishing won't be allowed in Sharon Lake for at least the next three years while fish repopulate.

In all, Great Parks said it invested more than $17 million into the project, with funding from multiple sources.