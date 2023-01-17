Several Tri-State organizations commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CINCINNATI — Thousands of people across the Tri-State honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

Outside the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, hundreds participated in a commemorative march in the civil rights activist's honor.

"Martin Luther King was definitely a person important in our lives," said Charles Holmes.

Linda Gamble wanted to celebrate Dr. King's life with her granddaughter.

"He stood for the respect of others," Gamble said. "I’ve been out here for the last 20 years marching for voting rights."

So many people are outside the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center for the MLK Day Commemorative March, including several city leaders. They’ll march as one to Washington Park. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/xDeRaBCHfM — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) January 16, 2023

Many of the marchers said they were happy to see several children in attendance.

"There’s a lot of kids out here today, so that’s good. The kids can kind of see some positivity and unity," said Christopher Mattress. "We got to make sure to continue this and figure out a way to do more of these events for the kids."

Dashai Thompson, vice president of NAACP Boone County, said it’s inspiring to see kids wanting to learn more about King.

"To see our youth getting more involved lets me know that the message that Martin Luther King Jr. has advocated to us it’s here, it’s alive, it’s living, it’s growing, and if our youth can continue to take in that knowledge, we’re looking good in America right now," Thompson said.

The Northern Kentucky NAACP chapter hosted a luncheon to highlight the impact King has had on society.

"We’re here today to honor and celebrate Dr. King, but we’re really here to talk about those systemic issues that really affect us on a daily basis and prevent us from having full access and equality," said NKY NAACP President Jerome Bowles.

Bowles said Martin Luther King Jr. Day is meant to be a day of advocacy and service.

"Dr. King was about advocacy for educational opportunities, housing and equality, so we have to revisit that roadmap that he set and made for us, so we can move forward," Bowles said.

To move forward, Bowles said it’s crucial to take big risks and be bold, which is something King did.

"He took many, many bold risks. He gave up his life taking bold risks for our society," said Bowles.