I-71 northbound lanes clear after multiple semi trucks crashed near Kenwood

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-71 are fully blocked near Kenwood for multiple semi trucks that are stuck on the highway after a crash.

Crews are currently on scene working to clear the semi trucks.

Drivers appear to be going around the stuck semi trucks in the leftmost lane, but three of them are blocking most of the lanes on the northbound side of the highway as snow continues to fall.

The outer lanes are blocked on I-71 North beyond Stewart Rd, due to a crash. Use caution in the area, and if you don't have to be out, please stay home to allow our crews to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/nptHALZNsc — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) January 6, 2025

All lanes were blocked briefly after other semi trucks and a vehicle appeared to get stuck in the show on the highway. One lane re-opened after that, but that lane has since become blocked as crews work to remove the semi trucks.

According to ODOT, the lanes are blocked for a crash. Officials have not yet said whether there are any injuries.

ODOT said tow trucks are on the way.