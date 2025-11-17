Cincinnati Fire crews discover body while battling outdoor fire in Clifton, homicide unit investigating

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after Cincinnati Fire crews discovered a body while battling an outdoor fire in Clifton Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire behind a detached garage in the 200 block of Senator Place at 7:49 p.m., according to a press release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found a small brush fire behind the garage.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered a body nearby that had received significant burns.

Both the Cincinnati Fire Department's Fire Investigative Unit and the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

The Cincinnati Police Department is leading the investigation.