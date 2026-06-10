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Search underway for missing woman last seen in Madisonville

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Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center
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CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for 69-year-old Patricia Brown Tuesday.

According to the alert, Brown walked away from Shrinkle Dentistry in Madisonville just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Shrinkle Dentistry is located at 4670 Red Bank Expressway.

Brown is described as a Black female, 5-feet-1-inch and 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black skirt and a pink flower shirt.

The alert said Brown has dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

If you see Brown, you can call 911 or contact the Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center at 513-263-8121.

The National Report

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