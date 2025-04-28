Scripps wins National Association of Broadcasters’ Service to America Award for its hurricane relief efforts

CINCINNATI — The National Association of Broadcasters has awarded The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) with the 2025 “Service to America” award for its relief efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Scripps received the top honor in the television ownership group category.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards honor excellence in community service, philanthropy and impact by local radio and television stations across the country.

Last fall, Hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall within weeks of each other, wreaking havoc on the Southeastern U.S. The back-to-back catastrophic impacts from both hurricanes ranked among the 10 costliest in U.S. history.

Scripps News, Scripps’ national streaming news channel, and Scripps-owned local television stations played a pivotal role in keeping viewers informed. The dedicated team of reporters tracked the hurricanes, delivering real-time updates on landfall and the aftermath. By providing crucial information about community evacuations and preparedness, Scripps journalists ensured that viewers were well-equipped to face the challenges posed by the storms, while Scripps meteorologists delivered the latest forecasts to guide their decisions.

Before the storms, the Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by Scripps, collaborated with local stations and Scripps News to prepare for the potential establishment of disaster relief fundraisers. As soon as the storm passed, the three teams launched campaigns on air, online and on social media to serve impacted communities. Calls to action ran alongside Scripps’ coverage of the damage and recovery efforts. Viewers nationwide responded, raising $289,000 for 29 local nonprofits on the front lines.

“This award is a testament to the profound public service role our local broadcast teams play within communities – providing them with critical information during times of crisis and fostering human connection when it’s needed most,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. “Every dollar of the stations’ campaigns provided immediate relief and long-term support, offering hope and resources to communities as they began their recovery process.”

The NAB Leadership Foundation will honor this year’s winners at the Celebration of Service to America Awards gala on June 10 in Washington, D.C. View the full list of winners here.

