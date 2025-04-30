CPD: School bus crashes into Paddock Hills front yard

Watch Now
School bus crashes into Paddock Hills front yard
A school bus has crashed into a Paddock Hills front yard. Several other vehicles have been towed away after being hit or side-swiped.
CINCINNATI — A school bus has crashed into a front yard in Paddock Hills.

Officials have not released many details about the crash.

It happened on Paddock Road and Paddock Hills Avenue, which is near Avon Hills Golf Course.

The Cincinnati Police Department said no students were riding on the bus at the time of the crash.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to CPD. Those vehicles were towed from the scene, and then the school bus was towed.

Paddock Hills bus into front yard
A school bus crashed into a Paddock Hills front yard on Wednesday morning. Several other vehicles were towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information. This is a developing story.

