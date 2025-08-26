Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School bus crashes in Over-the-Rhine, no injuries reported

Marc Price
CINCINNATI — A school bus crashed into a van at the intersection of Lang and Mulberry in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. A Cincinnati police officer at the scene told the bus was empty when he arrived. No one was injured in the crash, the CPD officer told us.

The bus appears to have crashed into the rear of a service van, which in turn appears to have hit another parked vehicle.

When WCPO crews arrived at the scene of the crash, the bus was partially off the roadway and appeared to have halted in the front yard of a home.

The crash was fully blocking Lang Street, and police had the area taped off until the bus could be towed.

We are still working to learn which school district was using the bus, which appears to be owned by Petermann.

