SB I-71 in Sycamore Township is closed after a semi overturns

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All southbound lanes of I-71 near Montgomery Road are closed after a semi-truck overturned on the roadway.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle crash, including a semi-truck and a car, just after midnight on Thursday.

A deputy said that nothing had been spilled onto the roadway, just cargo from the semi-truck.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, there are no injuries, but the interstate is taking a while to open due to how the semi was flipped on the road.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off to Montgomery Road and can get back on the interstate using the Kenwood ramp.

ODOT A look at traffic being diverted off I-71 at the Montgomery Road exit after a semi-truck crashed and overturned in the roadway.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.