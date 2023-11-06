Santa returns to swim with the sharks at Newport Aquarium this holiday season

NEWPORT, Ky. — Santa Claus is coming to town a little early this year to check his list and make sure it's right.

He'll don a scuba suit and take a dip in the Surrounded by Sharks tank to visit with the tank's three rare shark rays, Denver the loggerhead sea turtle and the rest of their fishy friends, the Newport Aquarium announced.

While he's diving, visitors can take the opportunity to tell him what they want him to bring them this holiday season.

"Scuba Santa's return to Newport Aquarium would not be complete without magical bubbles filling Shark Ray Bay Theater," reads the aquarium's announcement. "These bubbles serve a special purpose in carrying everyone's Christmas wishes to Scuba Santa. Every bubble that pops means someone's Christmas wish has come true."

Visiting wish-makers will also be able to color their own magic bubble to make sure their requests make it right to Santa's ears. He'll be perfecting his list at the aquarium starting Nov. 24 until Christmas Eve, when he obviously has another engagement.

"That look of wonder on a child's face when they see Scuba Santa swimming underwater and realize he can see, hear and speak with them is so special," said Rebecca Foster, executive director of Newport Aquarium. "It's that magic that makes this an unforgettable holiday tradition."

A ticket into the aquarium is all you need to be able to see Santa swimming with his shark friends, but capacity can be limited so the aquarium recommends advance ticket purchase or a membership purchase for the best chance of squeezing in.