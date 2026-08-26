CINCINNATI — Sacred Heart Church in Cincinnati is canceling its special October in-person ravioli dinner after storms knocked out power to the church, spoiling 1,500 homemade raviolis, 70 gallons of sauce and about 500 meatballs.

The October dinner was set to be the first in-person event since COVID. Organizers said by the time they realized what had happened, it was too late to save the food.

WATCH: Annual ravioli dinner at Sacred Heart Church canceled after storms spoil event

Sacred Heart Church cancels October ravioli dinner after storms spoil thousands of homemade raviolis

The church has held its annual homemade ravioli dinner for more than 125 years. The tradition is a major source of funds for the church and draws thousands of people each year, with thousands of homemade raviolis going out the door during the spring event alone. Organizers said the dinner will return for its annual spring event, where they will make over 250,000 homemade raviolis.

WCPO 9 Gives: Helping communities recover from flooding and storms

WCPO Pathways to Home is partnering with Collinaide to collect supplies for flood victims in Connersville, Indiana on Friday and continuing efforts to help storm and flood victims in Harrison, Ohio. The Scripps Howard Fund is matching donations up to $1,000.

Flooding and storms over the last several weeks have impacted communities across the region, and WCPO 9 Gives is teaming up with Pathways to Home, an organization based in Harrison, Ohio, to help with flood support and storm cleanup.

To donate, text WCPO9GIFTS to 501-55. The Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $1,000 donated, meaning your gift can have twice the impact.