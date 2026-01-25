Rumpke suspends trash, recycling collection for Monday due to snow

CINCINNATI — The entire Tri-State has seen several inches of snowfall throughout the weekend that will continue to impact roadways and more into the work week — including trash pickup.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling announced Sunday afternoon that it has suspended trash and recycling collection for Monday, Jan 26, throughout the Tri-State area.

The company plans to operate on a one-day delay throughout the rest of the week as long as road conditions allow it.

"We don't take the decision to suspend services lightly," said Ben Rumpke, operations manager. "However, we must put the safety of our team members, our customers and the motoring public first."

Alongside Rumpke's collection delay, the company's facilities, including the Rumpke Sanitary Landfill in Colerain Township, Rumpke's Brown County Landfill, the Hamilton Transfer Station, the Covington Transfer Station and the Pendleton County Landfill, will also be closed on Monday.