Routine mammogram leads to breast cancer diagnosis, inspires woman to help others get screened

CINCINNATI — A routine mammogram led to an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis for Donna Moore. Now, she’s using her experience to encourage others to get screened.

Moore had been getting annual mammograms for years. She typically didn’t think much of follow-up imaging because she has dense breast tissue and had been called back for additional images in the past.

But after her most recent screening, Moore was asked to return for additional testing.

Doctors initially identified a concerning area in her left breast. Further testing, including an MRI, revealed cancerous masses in both breasts, Moore said.

She underwent surgery and radiation and is continuing treatment with oral medication. Moore said she is doing well and wants to use what she’s been through to help others.

After recently retiring, Moore decided to return to work part-time to become an advocate for breast cancer screening. She now helps coordinate visits from UC Health’s mobile mammography unit at all three of her workplace’s locations.

“I decided to go back to work to be an advocate for breast cancer screening,” Moore said.

UC Health’s mobile mammography unit brings breast cancer screening services to locations throughout the area, offering a convenient option for women who may have difficulty scheduling or traveling to an appointment.

Maria Pearson, manager of UC Health’s mobile mammography unit, said appointments typically take 10 to 15 minutes.

The goal is to make routine screenings easier to fit into busy schedules and encourage women who have been putting them off to make an appointment.

Pearson said the unit serves both first-time patients and women who return annually for screening. She emphasized the importance of keeping up with routine mammograms because results can change from one year to the next.

UC Health also offers financial assistance for people without health insurance, Pearson said.

Moore hopes her experience encourages others not to delay screening.

“My message to them is early detection is key,” she said.

Moore acknowledged that some women avoid mammograms because they find the process uncomfortable. But she encourages them to make the appointment anyway.

She also reminded people that men can develop breast cancer and should contact their health care providers if they notice changes.

For Moore, helping others get screened has become a meaningful part of her recovery.

She said she tries to encourage women who visit her health center to get screened and follows up with those who receive positive results.

UC Health’s mobile mammography unit offers screenings at different locations throughout the area. Appointments typically take about 15 minutes.

People can visit UC Health’s website to learn more about scheduling a mammogram, finding the mobile unit and accessing financial assistance for eligible patients without insurance.