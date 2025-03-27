CINCINNATI — The Rosie Reds are known for their undying support for the Cincinnati Reds. This year, the organization will celebrate 61 years.

“No other city does Opening Day like Cincinnati,” said Kristen Adkins, vice president of the Rosie Reds.

The cause is personal for Adkins; she's been part of the group for the last 12 years.

“Just seeing the throngs of people just so deep on both sides of the city, it’s just great to be part of,” Adkins said.

Rosie Reds celebrate 61 years of support for the Cincinnati Reds

The Rosie Reds were formed in 1964 at a time when Reds owner Bill Dewitt wanted to move the team out of town. That’s when a committee of 40 people brainstormed how to boost game attendance, and so the Rosie Reds were born.

“That’s when they were like we have enthusiasm and that's when we showed up and that's when it all started,” Adkins said.

At one time, it was a women’s-only group, but today the organization is made up of 25% men.

“Rosie stands for Rooters Organized to Stimulate Interest and Enthusiasm,” Adkins said.

They support community groups across our area, keeping the deep-rooted love of baseball alive in Cincinnati.

“They know what we do, like how much we give back to the city and what joy we have getting together and just supporting our Reds,” Adkins said. “We love them!”

The Rosie Reds take all sorts of trips throughout the year and host tons of local events.

