Rite Aid to close all Ohio stores, transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, workers say

CINCINNATI — Rite Aid is closing all its stores in Ohio and will transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, according to several workers at multiple locations in the region.

Employees said they were notified Monday of the planned closures, with some of them happening as soon as next week, such as the Springfield location where signs are posted to notify the community.

Rite Aid and Walgreens corporate officials did not immediately respond to requests for information on the shutdown or prescription transfer.

There are 142 Rite Aid stores in Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News contacted and spoke to workers at several Rite Aid locations Friday.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October and at the time said it planned to close 15 stores in Ohio, according to court records.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Rite Aid also is closing all of its more than 180 stores in Michigan and that prescriptions there also will be transferred to Walgreens.

